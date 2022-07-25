A global giant in the field of real estate has opened its first office in the South Okanagan.
Engel & Völkers, which was founded in Germany in 1977, operates in more than 30 countries around the world.
Its new South Okanagan branch is located at 467 Main St. in downtown Penticton and led by managing broker Lyndi Cruickshank, a veteran local realtor.
“Our local approach means no request is too small, and every interaction is tailored to the clients’ unique needs,” said Cruickshank in a press release.
“Our advisors are passionate about being on your side and by your side throughout the buying and selling process. They are members of the communities they serve, providing valuable and transparent insights that result in positive experiences and successful outcomes.”