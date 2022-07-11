Animals will be welcome in Gyro Park for a free community event in September meant to help others learn about the joys of pet ownership.
Organized by the non-profit Pet-Friendly Penticton group, the meet-up is slated for Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“This event is free to attend and community members of all ages, with or without pets in their lives, are invited to come and learn about all sorts of pets and the roles they play in our community,” said organizers in a press release.
“Discover some of the local organizations, businesses, activities, and amenities our community has to offer. Attendees are encouraged to bring their crowd-tolerant pets along to enjoy the activities and entertainment.”
Organizers are still looking for volunteers, donors, vendors and presenters to help out. If you’re interested, call 236-900-MEOW (6369) or email petfriendlypenticton@gmail.com.