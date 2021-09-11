Sara Goddard has been asked this question many times.
“Aren’t you worried about issues and problems here in Canada?”
She said it, we didn’t.
“I’m well aware of the issues here in Canada. We’re dealing with COVID and wildfires. I’m an Outreach nurse, advocating for marginalized populations every day,” Goddard said in an interview.
“But, Canada has a lot of resources available that people overseas don’t, especially refugees. If we’re able to extend our arms to welcome more people, we’re able to do our part to help the rest of the world.”
Goddard is one of nine people who created “Dthora Madong Penticton,” which when translated to English means: “A Forever Place.”
In partnership with the Diocese of Kootenay Anglican Church of Canada, the goal is to sponsor a refugee family from South Sudan.
Goddard met “Luke” and “Nyalah” when she was working with Doctors Without Borders in South Sudan.
“Their story touched my heart,” she said.
The couple has two young children as well as Nyalah’s nine-year-old sister living with them.
Their long and detailed story includes a generational blood feud, imprisonment, poverty, border crossings and being sold into human trafficking.
The family is currently living in Cairo, Egypt, where life still has many dangers for South Sudanese refugees. They live with the constant threat of gang violence, black market organ trade, sex trafficking and slavery.
They are registered with the UNHCR but resettlement is slow and often does not assure them a safe home. Without community sponsorship, their lives may stay in limbo for decades.
While the recent refugee crisis in Syria has drawn global headlines, many are unaware that South Sudan accounts for 9% of people displaced from their homes, according to the most recent UN Refugee Agency report.
“I hope to increase awareness of the refugee crisis in our world,” Goddard said. “I’d like to reinforce the value of helping one person in a world where some issues feel overwhelming. We may not fix the world, but we can make life better for this family… and that is huge.”
If all goes well, the family could be relocated to Penticton within one year. The global pandemic has presented its share of challenges, including closed borders. The process of refugee relocation moves painfully slow.
Goddard said the support thus far from the community has been solid and she is grateful to Rev. Nick Pang from St. Saviour’s Anglican Church for his involvement.
The committee has reached two-thirds of its $45,000 goal. Funds raised will be used for the family’s travel, food, medical needs and housing in their first year.
Anyone wishing to help may contact: sarahdawngoddard@gmail.com
Cheques can be made payable to St. Saviour’s Church (Refugee Account on the memo line) and mailed to: 150 Orchard Ave., Penticton, V2A 1X8.
A GoFundMe page is also available at: https://gofund.me/0a27e32a
--
In his own words: Luke's Story
Submitted by Sara Goddard
Hello, My name is Luke Gattiek Gai. I was born to a family of Nuer in a village in Rubkona county, Unity State, Bentiu, in Upper Nile Region of South Sudan. I was born in 1996, so I’ll be going deep down to my story that is the things that I have experienced all along till this moment.
So… when I was roughly 10 years old (there are a lot of things that have been happening around that I used to see as a child… and those things are really… so sad. I was a victim as part of… I was the victim. How? Because there has been revenge killing between sub-clans, so this makes it so hard to survive. Although I wasn’t of the age of maybe the target of the revenge killing but still it wasn’t ok because I look like twice, almost two of my relatives on that issue of the revenge killing between the subclan.
In 2006, one of my cousins who was a former child soldier and also a refugee in Kakuma refugee camp and had resettled in the United States in 2005, decided to take his family to Kakuma refugee camp, like for further studies, so my aunt decided to take me with them. This was on the 6th of May, 2006. We went to Lokichoggio and in a certain compound we stayed like 18 days and those 18 days were also tough because we, like the people are overcrowded and one part overcrowded we used to cook, using only small places.
Maybe one place you’ll get almost 10 families cooking in that place only. So, until after 18 days we got out to Kakuma refugee camp where we settled. So we stay there until 2013 and we are about to come back again because my cousin told us “you guys should go back to south sudan” – that he couldn’t support us anymore… that he will be handling some issues that he wanted to handle and he wouldn’t manage to support us while doing that… so we came back in 2013. Later on, when people were recruited, like child soldiers were recruited… that was in Juba… before the incident of 15 Dec. So in 2013, Dec. 14 at night a war broke out, you know, this happened in a certain place called Jebel Kujur, in a military camp there… and then on the next day, 15th of December it escalated.
And this is where one certain tribe, my tribe, we are targeted… killed… children, men, women… also, raping and also feeding of some people with human flesh. All of this happened, it wasn’t so good. I and some of my cousins and some of my relative friends, we survived this, although we don’t know how. But later on, a place that people run for to save their lives seemed to be the United Nations Mission in South Sudan camp in Tongpiny…
it took us 11 hours to reach the UN Mission in South Sudan compound because on the way, like we go step by step and the soldiers, the regime in Juba now, are everywhere, searching for the Nuer. And they know you are a Nuer when they try to speak to you in Dinka and you couldn’t even say a word, you know, like they really know that you are you are from Nuer or you are not. And also on the way they block people, this is where they take many people and killed many… many people got killed on the way.
So when we were received in the compound by the UNHCR troops, we were thankful for their hospitality and though we are still experiencing some difficulties it is better that we are alive. The moment we are there or the time we spent there for the first three days we spent all day without food and without water too. Supplementary to the children and the mothers as well and still surviving, like people they are running out of food and starvation became another challenge, so… we used to survive this way.
When we see anybody carrying a plate of food, even, no matter we don’t know that person, we… I used to follow them. I follow them and as they want to eat I sit down and eat with them though these people are telling me I am welcome, we are in this together, so please eat with us… so we eat… this is how we used to be and we spent all our days like that.
The moment we are also living in the compound a lot of things and reports have been happening. We see, actually, the women, the survivors of rape and the survivors of those who have fed of human flesh and also the firing the government used to do, the firing of the people in the compound, we normally used to experience this every day, so, this has been happening every day, every day.
The UN used to go and collect survivors around the UN area, because this area was a place called We’ela, a place called Tongpiny, a place called Newsite and a place called miasaba – these places are the popular places where Nuer are living, so these are the places where many people got killed. So the UN is there… the United Nations troops used to go there, collect some people, survivors, and bring them to the POC.
So this is how we used to be. Until January. So we got a way back to Kakuma refugee camp. So on our way to Kakuma refugee camp, it was quite difficult because you get as many questions on the way, so for you to be let go you get asked “who are you” and also some trying to control others by not maybe killing you after they find out you are Nuer. So there many days until we reach Kakuma refugee camp in January, 2014. So… also, there we are given a place called Kakuma 4. Since 1992 the formation of the camp there were Kakuma 1,2 & 3 – so the new arrivals, the people that went there after the incident were given a place and that place was named Kakuma 4 refugee camp.
So this is where we were staying. We were staying mixed, no problem. There were Dinka, there were also Equatorians, there were Nuer. So, on October, I can’t remember the date, on October there was also fighting. This fighting was caused by a girl that was raped. This girl was raped. A young girl, 12 years, was raped by a guy. So this caused conflict, so people fight. And when they fight, also, the government of Kenya got involved and it was like targeting some individuals, so again this meant going back again to the dead city which is the capital, Juba.
So it’s like you are in the both sides and it is hard. Like you are in the middle. Like moving from the frying pan and getting into the fire. This is how it was so we… of course we try to go back again. You know, you don’t even have any assurance that when you go back you will survive… still it’s the same. The conditions are a little bit the same. So after we get back to South Sudan. I go back in 2015, yeah that was 2015, after the war. After the conflict that happened in Kakuma refugee camp in 2015 I came back to Juba. So the time I came back to Juba, this is the moment I was sitting for my final highschool exam in POC side of Jabil. So in 2016 another conflict happened again between the government and IO. Because the opposition leader Machar came to Juba.
After the opposition leader came to Juba, sometime later people get into fighting again. The war started in J1, the presidential office. So this brought back the same situation again as 2013. Again to exist… same same thing that was happening in 2013 happened again.
So… I was in the POC at that time and also the POC is actually isolated. It’s not out of the town, I mean, it is not in the town it is out of the town in a different place so it is easy to target it by the government troops because they know that everyone who is inside there is Nuer – because the war looked the same as Rwanda, actually, it’s like a cleansing of a certain tribe, you know, by the government… it is really unfortunate.
So they do this… they… everybody around that area is considered a Nuer so you are killed without being asked or being confirmed that you are a Nuer. Life became too tough… you never know, maybe you can’t eat tomorrow… but sometime later, we decided, like, I, and some of my friends decided to go back to Unity State, Bentiu. And going back there we were taken outside of the POC by Red Cross organization – these are the people who took us from the POC up to the town. And what make it safer for us is because we were not given the mark, the mark that shows you are from Nuer. There is also marks of Dinka and that of Shulluk, and also that of Mundare and Murle. People are identified by these marks, especially the Nuer, they have six on their forehead… and we don’t have… so this makes it easier for us to get out of the camp and find our way to Unity State, Bentiu.
So on 2016, I find my way to Unity State, where I meet my family after a good ten years away from them. This was really a grand moment! So later as we were also leaving, the war in south sudan generated and created a lot of division and hatred, you know, among the people of south sudan and basically even the Nuer, the victims; the victims themselves have a lot of problems.
A lot of revenge killing, you know, and also personal cases… a lot of things! Because there was fighting between them before the incident, so during the incident, the fighting and all this, people all took sides. Although the Dinka, the government, were killing/targeting Nuer, some people took sides… so the government used these people to kill other people.
This is how it was, you know, this one generates, and also, create problems again, so the problems that were in the past being handled by the government before the war broke out, came up again, so they’re even killing off sub-clans come up again. This is what happened to my shop, that was in 2017, when my cousin, Dhoal Tuolual Larjin, got killed due to these revenge killing, between my sub-clan and other sub-clans.
After the killing of my cousin, Dhoal, it became really risky to be in that area, you know. This one make it like, you feel like life is hopeless, you feel like “why are all these things happening to me?” I go everywhere and experience the same problems. Surviving almost every day, and in different places, you know, this is really so bad.
I decided to move… to move on, maybe find a different, peaceful place. And before that, before I move out of the POC, I met a girl who was my school mate. Her name was Nyalah. She is now the mother of my two daughters. So later on I also met her workmate, Sara. Sara, later on, left to her country, Canada.
That was in 2017. After Sara left to Canada, I figured out how my life looked like. Within the POC it was too risky. Not just me. Even my cousins, those who are bigger than me also, they are in risk. So I decided to leave the POC. I left the POC on May 5, 2018. I went by road, going to North Sudan, although on the way, because of a camera that I wanted to go and get fixed, I was beaten because it was suspected that I was a spy by some of the individuals after my arrival in Khartoum, North Sudan. I continued my journey to Egypt and I made it to Egypt on May 24 2018.
I’m sure that people have heard about all the conversation in the news, about the racism in Egypt. This also became, like, I still didn’t move anywhere. It’s like I still remain in the same place I came from. Egypt is never a safe country for black people, especially South Sudanese and the West African and Ethiopian and Eritrian. These people fall victim to human trafficking all the time and racism also is another challenge also. This again makes it so hard to settle in the country and do something that can help you in the future.
Until that moment, I waited. I was communicating to my family back home until the mother of my children was able to come to Egypt. She came to Egypt September 2018 and when she came I also, you know, the environment, there are also South Sudanese in Egypt and they were in the same place. The same same people you have problems with back at home are also around. The Nuer are also in Egypt and they same to be getting in the same same area. This makes it fearful, no longer safe anymore. I think of maybe doing something, like, I decided to go to Europe. This really happened. It was one of the most tragic moments of my life.
Later on, in the evening, our journey, we started. This is the biggest desert I have ever seen. We went through the desert for 14 hours, until the next morning we arrive in Libya. Arriving in Libya, from that moment we knew we were in the hands of smugglers. A man in military uniform came and took us away and locked us inside a house.
We remain there until the next morning without any food or water. Later on, they asked us for ransom, like, we pay them money, so that they can let us go but we tell them that we don’t have money. They also ask us to call our parents or anybody that we know, a relative, to pay for them and then they let us go. I had one of my friends, called Aram, who went to Libya before me – I was communicating with him and I talked to him and explained to him the problem. Aram agreed to pay to them what they asked.
So Aram paid them and later on I was released. At the same time I never saw Nasir again. Then, we stayed there, and I was actually given a muslim name, Arun and my friend Aram was given the name Adam; another guy was called Abdullah. We are given these names for the sake of our safety so the Libyans see us as Muslim. We used to pray. We go to the mosque to pray with them. You go to the mosque so that you don’t get targeted; you don’t get asked, “why… are you a Christian, or a Muslim?” As long as they see you at the mosque every day or every Friday, they don’t bother asking you. And as long as you have a Muslim name they consider you as a Muslim, their brother. Until one day our landlord came and pointed a gun at us and asked us if we are truly Christian or Muslim.
This was really so tragic and so hard to get out of it. He kept asking us and pointing his gun and asking us to say something like the starting of a Muslim prayer, what they call “la allah” this is the only prayer they use to start when they want to start praying so I said this and then another guy said this so the rest it was difficult to get out of.
So later on we left the house and searched for another place to live. This made me think about going back to my family. There is nothing as precious as life. It is the most precious thing above all the other things. I understand that I have kids and a family who needs me. I decided to go back to them although this is another challenge to get back again. Unfortunately, I was arrested on my way into Egypt on Jan. 2, 2019 I was arrested by Egyptian soldiers.
These people arrest me on the border because the journey is illegal. When they arrest me I was taken to the court and then to the prison. This took me five months in the prison. These 5 months were not easy, no, were never easy. I never communicate to any of my family until 2 months later. Not even the mother of my kid. Not even my friend Sara. Until later on I was given a chance to talk to them.
So I communicated this to the mother of my kid and the mother of my kid communicated to the rest of the family members including my friend Sara. I was helped out by my friend Sara. The only way to get out of the prison as someone captured trying to cross the border illegally, is you pay for your own ticket to return to the country you are from. I was helped by Sara and I will always appreciate for that. She helped me out, she paid for my transport.
I was taken out, I was deported back to South Sudan on May 8, 2019. So this is when I made it back to South Sudan. I went and met my family. They were so happy to see me and seriously it was a big celebration. My father took a goat and sacrificed it by thanking god that I was released out of the prison. Until two months later I decided also again to go back to my family in Egypt
We are still in Egypt although it is not ok… it is not safe anymore. It is almost in Africa. It is like almost all the countries have the same same problem of achieving life – everybody in life has a sad story. Not me. There are some people who have more and bigger problems more than me. And here I am with my family in Egypt. So thank you very much.