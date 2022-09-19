Canadian music icons Blue Radio have booked a Nov. 27 date at the South Okanagan Events Centre in support of their 16th studio album, “Many A Mile,” which was released in December.
“The album is a fitting addition to Blue Rodeo’s canon of achievements, which include the Order of Canada, induction in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, and more than 30 Juno Award wins and nominations,” promoter Live Nation said in a press release.
Blue Rodeo has been performing together for more than 35 years and their music veers towards alt-country and rock.
Tickets for the Penticton show start at $39 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. at the SOEC box office and online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.