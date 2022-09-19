Blue Rodeo Drive: Toronto country-rock act gets Toronto street named after them

Blue Rodeo, left to right, Bazil Donovan, Glenn Milchem, Colin Cripps, Greg Keelor, Mike Boguski and Jim Cuddy, are pictured in their Toronto studio on Thursday, October 13, 2016. The country-rock band had a Toronto street near their studio named after them. Blue Rodeo Drive is north of Gerrard Street East and west of Broadview Avenue.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canadian music icons Blue Radio have booked a Nov. 27 date at the South Okanagan Events Centre in support of their 16th studio album, “Many A Mile,” which was released in December.

“The album is a fitting addition to Blue Rodeo’s canon of achievements, which include the Order of Canada, induction in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, and more than 30 Juno Award wins and nominations,” promoter Live Nation said in a press release.

Blue Rodeo has been performing together for more than 35 years and their music veers towards alt-country and rock.

Tickets for the Penticton show start at $39 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. at the SOEC box office and online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.