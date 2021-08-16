Efforts to save homes in a fire-threatened West Kelowna neighbourhood were underway Monday on a yard-by-yard basis.
A small — though unknown — number of properties in Glenrosa have been damaged by the 800-hectare Mount Law fire, officials say.
It’s too soon for a thorough assessment because of the rapidly changing situation on the ground, they say.
“The fire got into the backyards of a lot of the homes in Upper Glenrosa,” West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund said in an interview Monday afternoon.
“Our crews have been in those backyards, putting out hotspots wherever we find them.
“Our priority is taking advantage of the calmer weather we’re seeing to put out as many of these hotspots as we can, so we don’t have to deal with them later in the week.”
An estimated 1,000 people, most living west and south of Glenrosa Road, have been evacuated.
Firefighters from seven local departments responded Sunday night, trying to identify and douse the most aggressive leading edges of the fast-moving blaze.
“It definitely was a night most of us will remember for the rest of our careers,” Brolund said.
“It was frightful, with the fire moving around a lot, and we could see what we were up against.”
The municipal firefighters were joined Monday by six water skimmers, four air tankers, and three helicopters from the BC Wildfire Service.
The service also provided 22 ground personnel.
A key, and successfully completed objective Sunday night was the construction of a long fire guard to protect homes in the Upper Glenrosa area.
“They were able to build about three kilometres of fire guard overnight, which is pretty incredible,” BCWS fire information officer Charlene Mortensen said.
“The priority is to protect infrastructure and property.”
A focus on Monday was to extend the three kilometre fire guard down toward Highway 97.
The fire started Sunday afternoon on south-facing slopes above the Okanagan Connector, near the tourist information booth close to the Highway 97 junction.
Strong winds pushed the flames up and over the ridge, toward the western and southern areas of Glenrosa.
About 460 homes, including some in the Peachland area, were put on an evacuation order. As well, the entire Glenrosa neighbourhood, with a further 2,000 residents, was on evacuation alert.
By late Sunday, long lines of vehicles streamed down Glenrosa Road, the only municipal street accessing the neighbourhood of about 5,000 people, while the glow from the fire was visible throughout the Central Okanagan.
“We could see that about 12:30 or 1 o’clock Monday morning, the winds had really died down and so had the fire, so we were comfortable staying,” said Doug Findlater, a West Kelowna city councillor and former mayor, whose home is in an evacuation alert area.
On Monday, Glenrosa Road was essentially the dividing point between those neighbourhoods that had been evacuated and those where the residents remained on alert.
Simple wooden barricades blocked access to streets on the south side of Glenrosa.
Transit was running as normal along Glenrosa Road, but there was no doubt entire neighbourhoods were still at risk.
“My wife was out walking this morning and was picking up embers that were about the size of a 50 cent piece,” Findlater said. “We’ll have to wait and see now what the wind does.”
On Monday, the fire was about Rank 1, or a slow-moving ground fire. Late Sunday, it had been about Rank 4, moving tree-to-tree.
While damage from the Mt. Law fire was reported as slight Monday, that was not the case with two small communities at the far northwest corner of Okanagan Lake hit by an offshoot of the White Lake Rock fire.
Between 50 and 60 structures in Killiney Beach and Ewings Landing, off Westside Road north of Fintry provincial park, were damaged by the fire. The two communities have a total of about 300 homes.
“It’s just devastating, horrendous, especially for a small, tight-knit community,” said Wayne Carson, Central Okanagan Regional District director for the North-Westside.
“I’m really hopping the regional district can put a team together right away and do an assessment of what’s still standing and what’s lost, so people don’t have to hang on for days and days to find out the fate of their property.
“Some people are getting video clips being emailed to them, supposedly showing their homes burning down. That’s just so callous, and there’s a lot of misinformation going around on social media about what’s really happened, so we need to get accurate news out to folks as soon as possible.”