Acting editor’s note: In additional to municipal candidates in Penticton and Summerland, we’re also doing Q&As with candidates in three adjoining rural areas of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. Up next is Area E, which is represented by long-time director Karla Kozakevich, who is stepping down, Three people are running to replace here: Jason Cox, Adrienne Ferdrigo and Anita Molar. Cox didn’t respond to our questionnaire.
ADRIENNE FEDRIGO
PH: Tell us about yourself.
FEDRIGO: I have always had a love and keen interest in Community Economic Development, Grant Writing, and Public Engagement. I am very involved and dedicated to Area E through the commissions and community groups I am involved in, as well as work hard to contribute to the vitality of the community.
PH: What are your priorities for Naramata?
FEDRIGO: My priorities for Naramata are to increase public engagement opportunities to ensure the voices of Area E residents are heard, and work to collectively make decisions that will impact our community. At the moment residents are feeling frustrated with previous decisions that were made about growth and development, as well as lack of ownership to challenges. If elected, I plan to host bi-monthly Town Hall meetings to discuss what decisions are coming forward to the RDOS Board, decisions that have already been made, as well as how we can work together to reduce the frustration we are feeling.
PH: There are long-standing concerns about slope stability in new developments above Naramata. What will you do to address them?
FEDRIGO: The Environmentally Sensitive Development Permit (ESDP) has some flaws that need to be looked at by the RDOS board of directors, and stronger attention to detail needed to mitigate it from happening again. I believe it would be beneficial to have a staff member, or trusted consultant, available to review future ESDP’s that are submitted to the planning department. I will be a strong voice challenging the current permitting process and ensure there is a budget allocated to address the concerns. It is important that the Area E Official Community Plan indicates no further development on the hillside.
PH: Naramata has its own tourism marketing agency. How will you balance an expected influx of tourists and related offerings with some residents’ desire to maintain Naramata’s rural charm?
FEDRIGO: Discover Naramata is a valuable organization that supports our local businesses and attracts visitors to Naramata. The main concern in losing Naramata’s rural charm is no guidelines on the growth and development of the area, or outlining what type of land use is preferable. Residents are frustrated with the commercialization of housing to use as airbnb’s and are strongly advocating that a full time resident live on site. The desired outcome is to increase full time rentals available for young families, workers, singles, or seniors. Without affordable housing options we lose children in the school and other community amenities.
ANITA MOLARO
PH: Tell us about yourself.
MOLARO: I care about Naramata’s future and have 20-plus years of experience in the municipal sector in senior staff positions at the City of Vancouver and have degrees in Environmental Studies and Architecture. I have a strong interest in community planning, sustainability, architecture and landscape design, heritage, and transportation issues.
PH: What are your priorities for Naramata?
MOLARO: My priorities for Naramata are to address the economical influencers that are eroding the neighbourliness and sense of community, these include the lack of affordable housing and non-regulated short-term vacation rentals. The non-regulated short-term vacation rentals affect housing prices, generate conflicts between neighbours, and become empty homes through the non-tourist season. It also reduces affordable housing options for families to live in the area year-round, who would otherwise be part of the local community, supporting the local school and businesses.
PH: There are long-standing concerns about slope stability in new developments above Naramata. What will you do to address them?
MOLARO: I believe there needs to be responsible sustainable site planning that minimizes the impact on the natural environment by protecting trees/natural features of the site and minimizes the amount of cut and fill. There needs to be better regulatory oversight through the construction process of a subdivision to ensure that erosion controls and rainwater management techniques are in place to control slope stability. In addition, development permit areas need to be established with regulations and requirements that protect the natural environment, its ecosystems and biological diversity.
PH: Naramata has its own tourism marketing agency. How will you balance an expected influx of tourists and related offerings with some residents’ desire to maintain Naramata’s rural charm?
MOLARO: To balance the economic benefits of tourism with impacts on Naramata’s charm, two areas need to be addressed, short-term vacation rentals in residential neighbourhoods and increased traffic volumes on Naramata Road. Tourists are important contributors to the local tourism economy, but the influx of unregulated short-term vacation rentals (STVR) is affecting the community's cohesiveness. This can be balanced with STVR requiring a resident/long-term tenant to live in the home in conjunction with having a short-term vacation rental. Given the winding rural nature of Naramata Road and unfamiliar users, some portions of the road need improvement to address safety and emergency access.