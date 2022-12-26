With the year drawing to a close, the Keremeos RCMP detachment has published a list of some of its more notable investigations:
On Jan. 24, Cameron Urquhart was charged after attending the Keremeos village office, assaulting village workers, and then assaulting a responding police officer. Urquhart was later deemed not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder.
On Feb. 27, Keremeos RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle and its occupants breaking into community mailboxes. Police responded but were re-directed to a vehicle collision that involved the suspect vehicle. The driver was deceased at the scene and a second male was arrested and found to be in possession of assault-style rifles. Further investigation found stolen property from a fresh break and enter in Keremeos which resulted in stolen property being returned to the owner. This investigation is still before the courts.
On March 2, Keremeos RCMP responded to a report of a male threatening another with a shotgun. Police located and arrested the suspect. Police executed a search warrant and prohibited firearms were seized. This investigation is still before the courts.
On April 4, Keremeos RCMP responded to a call for service for a person experiencing a mental health episode. The man stabbed the officer, and despite being seriously injured, the officer was able to gain control of the man and take him into custody. The officer was treated for a serious, but non-life threatening stab wound. The attacker, Floyd Raphael, was later deemed not responsible on account of a mental disorder.
On August 31, Keremeos RCMP assisted the BC Provincial Community Safety Unit while they conducted enforcement on an unauthorized marijuana dispensary. Approximately $40,000 of illegal product was seized.
The detachment was also deeply involved in the response to the Keremeos Creek wildfire, which led to Olalla being evacuated and the Village of Keremeos being placed on evacuation alert.