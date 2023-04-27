Construction values fell to their lowest levels in at least five years in March, according to fresh data presented to Summerland council.
Staff at municipal hall issued nine permits for work valued at a total of $691,000 in March 2023 – less than half the $1.6 million seen in March 2022 – and marking the first time the monthly total has dipped below the $1-million mark since at least 2018.
But the numbers don’t look so bad for the first quarter as a whole.
Through the first three months of 2023, municipal staff issued 36 building permits valued at a total of $9.1 million – not far off the 47 permits worth $10.5 million that were handed out in the first quarter of 2022.
March 2023 was slow in Penticton, too, with staff issuing building permits for work valued at $6 million, compared to $11.8 million in the year-ago period.