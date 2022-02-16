Lawyers on both sides of the case agree a high-profile Oliver businessman should be fined $90,000 for immigration offences but left it up to a judge to decide if he deserves a criminal record for a pair of related gun charges.
Randy Toor’s sentencing hearing began Tuesday in provincial court in Penticton with the 57-year-old pleading guilty on his own behalf to two criminal counts of possessing restricted firearms without a licence.
He also pleaded guilty on behalf of Toor Vineyards to seven counts of counselling people to misrepresent or withhold facts related to immigration applications, which is an offence under the federal Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
The $90,000 fine for the immigration offences was a joint recommendation arising from a plea bargain between the Crown and defence.
The two sides did not, however, agree on the proper penalty for the gun offences, with Crown counsel recommending a conditional sentence of 18 to 20 months and defence counsel urging a conditional discharge with probation, which, if completed successfully, would see the convictions wiped from Toor’s record.
Judge Greg Koturbash reserved his decision to a date yet to be determined.
Court heard Toor was mixed up with Surrey-based Can-Asia Immigration Consultants, which was later the subject of a sweeping investigation that involved 29 businesses across B.C. and 144 foreign nationals.
According to an agreed statement of facts read out in court, the scheme involved Can-Asia Immigration Consultants using Toor Vineyards to create phony jobs as a guise to get temporary foreign workers into the country and on a path to citizenship.
Toor Vineyards, which was owned by Toor and his two brothers but has since been dissolved, helped Can-Asia by looking the other way and issuing fraudulent cheques, pay stubs and tax documents to at least four temporary foreign workers between October 2015 and February 2016; none of them ever worked for the company.
The restricted firearms – a pair of unloaded revolvers – were discovered when the Canada Border Services Agency raided Toor’s home in 2018 during the immigration investigation.
Defence counsel Shelley Sugarman told the court Toor lawfully purchased the guns as collectors’ items but let his firearms licence lapse in 2016.
As for the immigration offences, Sugarman said her client “understood the nature of the scheme and participated in it,” but never took much interest in its inner workings.
She pointed to the reputational harm that Toor, a former Oliver town councillor and RCMP auxiliary officer, has sustained since his arrest as the kind of collateral damage that weighs in favour of a conditional discharge.
.
“He feels as though he can’t even walk the streets anymore, and when he does, he feels overwhelmed by feelings of embarrassment and remorse,” said Sugarman.
Toor, who has no prior criminal record, wasn’t the only local businessman ensnared by the Can-Asia investigation.
In November 2021, Singla Bros. Holdings was fined $75,000 after pleading guilty to six identical offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
As part of a plea bargain in that case, the Crown dropped all 11 charges against company owner Paul Singla.