Ten members of the public have been appointed to the steering committee that will oversee the Okanagan Falls incorporation study.
Appointments were made by the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen at its July 6 meeting. They are: Rick Wilson, Ian Bowen, Judy Garner, Debbie Rose, Kelvin Hall, Eleanor Walker, Eugene Dettling, Randy Ludwar, Marcel Olsthoorn and Kea Adachi.
They’ll be joined on the committee by Matt Taylor, RDOS director for Area D, which includes Okanagan Falls.
The RDOS has also awarded contracts for the work to a combined team of Neilson Strategies, Horsman Strategies, Leftside Partners and Inspire Creative. The $150,000 project is being funded entirely by the B.C. government.
The last volunteer committee to work on the issue saw its final recommendation tossed on the scrap heap.
That group in 2022 recommended in favour of pursuing a full incorporation study for much of Area D, with the exception of Upper Carmi.
While the RDOS board initially accepted that recommendation, it revealed in April 2023 that it had subsequently worked with the B.C. government to shrink the study area to include only the Okanagan Falls townsite and industrial area.
A final report with recommendations from the committee is due in March 2025.