With money now in place for the work, volunteers are needed for a committee that will oversee a governance study that could eventually lead to Okanagan Falls being incorporated as a stand-alone municipality.
The $80,000 project is being funded by the B.C. government and managed by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which has jurisdiction over the community of about 2,500 people.
The study will assess Okanagan Falls’ most pressing governance issues, gauge public opinion on the subject and explore potential boundaries. If there is an appetite to move forward with incorporation, the B.C. government has already said it will require another round of studies that won’t happen until after the next municipal election in October 2022.
In the meantime, the RDOS is inviting community members to apply to sit on the project oversight committee, which will collaborate with RDOS staff and consultants.
“The committee will serve as an objective, fact-finding body that functions as a neutral and credible conduit for information to the community,” said Ron Obirek, RDOS director for Area D, in a press release.
For more information or to apply, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.