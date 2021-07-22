BC Housing isn’t ruling out a special deal with the City of Penticton to ensure a proposed supportive housing project operates according to plan.
City council on Tuesday unanimously passed a motion that approves a development permit for the 54-unit project at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd. contingent upon BC Housing agreeing in writing to being a good neighbour. Officials in Victoria are now mulling over the offer.
“BC Housing is in the process of considering the city’s request and determining next steps,” the ministry responsible for housing said in a statement Thursday. “We will be able to share an update on this in the coming weeks.”
BC Housing owns the site of the proposed development and has already hired two non-profits – ASK Wellness Society and Ooknakane Friendship Centre – to operate the facility, which would cater to Indigenous clients already on the road to recovery from addictions and mental health issues.
Residents would have to commit to not consuming drugs or alcohol on site, in contrast to three existing supportive housing projects in the city that all feature dedicated rooms where people can take drugs under the supervision of trained volunteers.
However, council was wary of opening the door to another BC Housing project while it still has outstanding concerns about the existing facilities.
Those concerns, such as public disorder around the sites, are currently being explored in a third-party audit that should be complete early next year.
Council is already engaged in a separate legal dispute with BC Housing over the old Victory Church homeless shelter, which is operating in contravention of the local zoning bylaw.