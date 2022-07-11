The local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is hosting a launch event at Boston Pizza in Penticton on July 22 to kick off a $50,000 fundraising campaign.
CMHA is trying keep up with the surge in demand for mental health programs and services in the South Okanagan, such as the Unity House clubhouse, education and professional support.
But with a goal of $50,000, CMHA needs community support to meet its target.
The work begins at 7 p.m. on July 22 with the Boston Pizza kick-off, which will feature DJ Russ Treit and magician Leif David, along with a raffle, prizes and more.
Then, in mid-September, the CMHA is hosting its inaugural Pickleball For Mental Health tournament at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre.
Men’s doubles, ladies’ doubles and mixed doubles action will be featured. Anyone wishing to enter the tournament can do so on www.pickleballbrackets.com.
To donate directly to the local branch of the CMHA, visit www.sos.cmha.ca.