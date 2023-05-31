People living with treatment-resistant depression are being sought for a new medical research study.
Kelowna-based Okanagan Clinical Trials is looking for approximately 180 men and women, between the ages of 18 and 70, to participate in the study. The trial will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.
“Many patients with depression do not respond to current treatment interventions,” said OCT principal investigator Dr. Eugene Okorie in a press release.
“This study seeks to explore the safety, tolerability and efficacy of a novel intervention for treatment resistant depression.”
For more information, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call 250-862-8141.