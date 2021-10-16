Facing increasing pressure from legal Okanagan cannabis retailers to step up enforcement against unlicensed pot shops—mainly on Indigenous land—the BC government says it’s trying to balance reconciliation and enforcement.
In an email to the oz., a spokesman with the Ministry of Public Safety and the Solicitor General says respect for local Indigenous community interests must be taken into consideration.
“The province is committed to reconciliation, building positive relationships with Indigenous
governments, understanding where they have
different perspectives, and, where possible, collaborating to find resolution,” says the statement from the ministry.
“These efforts are balanced against the need to ensure that the legal and regulatory framework for cannabis is implemented across the province and in alignment with federal laws.”
Earlier this week, a group of about 20 Okanagan cannabis retailers called for the resignation of Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth.
In an open letter to Premier John Horgan, the Okanagan Cannabis Collective says Farnworth has demonstrated he is “incapable” of handling the file.
“It is through his failed leadership that the industry has experienced unnecessary hardships, in particular as it relates to the proliferation of illegal brick and mortar and illegal online cannabis stores,” says the letter.
However, the ministry responded that officers with the Community Safety Unit, which is tasked with enforcing cannabis laws, have been increasing enforcement action and actively following up with unlicensed retailers throughout BC.
“The CSU is also educating those who own or operate properties about the potential consequences for allowing their premises to be used for the sale of cannabis,” says the ministry.
As for enforcement on Indigenous land, the ministry says the CSU is working to make connections with Indigenous communities and considers their views and interests when carrying-out compliance and enforcement activities, including reaching out to build relations with chief and council.
“This has helped develop positive relationships with Indigenous Nations and Bands and has resulted in obtaining compliance from unlicensed cannabis operations occurring on reserve,” says the ministry.
The ministry says it has been working with Indigenous communities interested in taking part in the cannabis industry, including the Williams Lake First Nation and the Cowichan Tribes.
“It’s been only three years since Canada legalized non-medical cannabis,” says the ministry.
“We remain committed to supporting the growth of a diverse, legal, and strong cannabis sector. We are always reviewing our cannabis regulations and looking to make sure the sector is supported in being as successful as possible.”
Enforcement throughout B.C.:
• To date, CSU officers have completed more than 70 inspections involving seizure of cannabis with a total estimated retail value of approximately $20 million.
• Additionally, 173 unlicensed retailers have either closed or stopped selling cannabis as a direct result of the CSU’s actions.
• As of Oct. 4, 2021, the Province has collected more than $1.2 million in penalties from illegal retailers who chose to continue to operate.
• The CSU remains active and compliance and enforcement activities continue across BC.
