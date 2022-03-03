A gallery show, “It’s A Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Lewis opens with a reception this evening at the Summerland Community Arts Council, 9525 Wharton Street beginning at 7 p.m..
The show is on display until April 15.
The vibrant colours of the paintings brighten the grey days of late winter.
“Colour is my thing,” said Lewis, who moved to Summerland from the White Rock area two years ago with husband Tom, a retired fire chief.
Her use of colour came about during a challenging time in her life.
“I wanted to create colourful paintings around the house. And my mind opened to possibilities,” Lewis said.
In her early 50s at the time, she began to take lessons from an artist on Granville Island and then studied at Emily Carr University of Art and Design in Vancouver.
As a child she had a difficult time colouring between the lines, so was advised to stick to sports.
However, once she started painting, she couldn’t stop.
Her increasing desire to paint created a dilemma on how to divide the time between art and her professional career as a teacher, facilitator, and coach.
“For 35 years I worked in leadership development, primarily from the neuroscience perspective. I continued to coach once we moved to Summerland but to a much lesser extent,” she said.
In addition to developing her portfolio and techniques as an artist, Lewis creates commissioned artwork and offers private lessons and workshops, including workshops for couples.
“The two people work on the same canvas at the same time. It can be fun,” she said.
Referring to her own painting, she said, “I do not begin with a defined outcome or goal. Each piece tells me what it needs to grow and speaks to me again when its complete. In abstracts nothing is predetermined,” she said.
Her creative artistic side and the corporate leadership development side can complement each other because what people see influences how they act.
This holds as true for Lewis as for other people.
While looking at the underpainting which she described as a “mess of colour,” she saw what seemed to be an eye, a nose, perhaps a profile.
This led to an ongoing series,” All Colours Beautiful,” which features strong women from diverse cultures in vibrant colours.
“I want to show that it doesn’t matter what you look like. Everyone is beautiful in their own way,” Lewis said.
Four of the series are included among her numerous paintings in the gallery show.
“I am really pleased to have been selected to show my work in Summerland. Art is meant to be shared,” she said.