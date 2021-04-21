The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
8:43 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:22 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:59 p.m. Stocks Crescent, Penticton. Alarm.
2:41 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:42 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:51 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Gas leak.
9:10 p.m. McKinney Road, Osoyoos. Public service.
11:14 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:22 p.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:58 p.m. Parsons Road, Okanagan Falls. Assist other agency.
Wednesday
3:43 a.m. 6th Avenue, Osoyoos. Wildfire.
5:24 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.