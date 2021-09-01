Although still classified as out of control, the Skaha Creek wildfire is quickly running out of room to maneuver.
A planned ignition Wednesday on the southeast corner of the fire was expected to shore up containment in that area, while guards were in place on the east and north flanks.
“The fire is currently holding above the retardant lines on the north side where helicopters continued to bucket on it (Tuesday). On the southwest corner heavy machinery is continuing to build machine guards wrapping around the west side where safe to do so and hand-dug guard will be used where machines cannot safely operate,” said the BC Wildfire Service in a Wednesday update on its website.
The fire was still pegged at 212 hectares as 210 properties remained on evacuation alert.
The alert was issued late Monday by the Penticton Indian Band and covers the entire reserve south of Green Mountain Road, including Skaha Hills, Riva Ridge and the Holiday Hills RV Resort.
In addition to firefighting activities, the BCWS was also working Wednesday with structural protection crews to assess the residential communities of Skaha Hills and Riva Ridge in case they suddenly come under threat.
The fire, which is suspected to be human-caused, sparked Saturday afternoon approximately four kilometres west of Penticton Regional Airport.
Elsewhere in the region, the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos remains out of control at 20,000 hectares but has quieted down nicely in recent days.
“The west side of the fire (nearest to the Okanagan valley) is inactive at this time. Suppression efforts have been successful on this side and resources have since been moved to the north and east side of the fire,” said the BCWS in a separate update.
“On the north and east side of the fire, crews will continue to work directly on the fire’s edge with suppression activities…. Crews continue to target hot spots, located by thermal imaging scans and patrol areas that have seen suppression activities already.”
The fire has been burning since July 19, when it flared to life in the hills east of Oliver and Osoyoos.