Dusky conditions, excessive speed, failure to follow boating rules and methamphetamine all contributed to a horrific boat crash that killed two men on Osoyoos Lake nearly two years ago, according to the results of the investigation into their deaths.
Maple Ridge residents Nicholas Brendan Trask, 36, and Ryan Peter Ellison, 35, both died of multiple blunt-force injuries from the crash around 7 p.m. on June 8, 2019, coroner Andrew Cave concluded in his report, which was finalized just last month.
Cave determined their deaths were accidental and made no recommendations to prevent future tragedies of a similar nature.
Investigators determined the victims were travelling approximately 100 kilometres per hour in a five-metre Cobra ski boat built of wood and fibreglass, when it was struck by a 5.5-metre North River aluminum boat that was doing approximately 50 km/h.
The Cobra was moving in a west-northwest direction, while the larger, heavier North River was heading east-northeast.
“Investigation revealed that the two boats maintained a straight trajectory towards each other, (before) the bow of the North River struck the port side of the Cobra at the bow end,” wrote Cave.
“The collision caused the North River to rotate counter-clockwise, and pass over the Cobra. The Cobra deviated slightly clockwise and sank immediately.”
While the three occupants of the North River boat were all rescued and sent to hospital for treatment, the Cobra and the bodies of Trask and Ellison were recovered two days later by police divers at the bottom of Osoyoos Lake.
Ellison was found still seated at the helm, leading the coroner to conclude Ellison was the operator at the time of the crash.
Toxicology tests later determined Ellison had methamphetamine in his body at a concertation of one milligram per one litre of blood, a level “associated with recreational use,” according to Cave.
Cave also determined the operator of the North River failed to give way to the Cobra, “but ultimately both vessels were responsible to maintain a speed to take evasive actions to avoid a collision.”
Finally, the setting sun would have made it difficult for Ellison to see.
“At the time of the incident the sky was clear and the sun was low. This caused significant reflection off the lake’s surface, reducing visibility for any person facing west,” concluded Cave. “The water was calm, further adding to the reflection of the sun.”