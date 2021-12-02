With another wave of rain activity sweeping towards the Upper Similkameen Valley on Wednesday, the Town of Princeton shifted into high gear, amping up preparations for what had been described as the most severe of the atmospheric rivers floating through the Southern Interior in recent weeks.
Preparations became public at 11:30 a.m. with two evacuation alerts being issued: one for a portion of the community that had not been previously under an alert or order, and the second to address slope stability concerns resulting from the Tulameen River flood nearly two weeks before.
At noon, an evacuation order was issued for homes located on the Tulameen River side of Corina Avenue and a third evacuation alert followed at 12:30 p.m. addressing low-lying properties near the Similkameen River.
By this time, crews were addressing the matter by building up the dike and riverbank along the Similkameen River. At 1 p.m., a fourth evacuation alert was issued to address slope stability concerns of properties overlooking the Tulameen River in the town’s Mine Subdivision neighbourhood. At 2 p.m., a fifth and final evacuation alert went out for properties along Highway 3 just east of Princeton.
By this time, every property in the community of 2,800 people was at least on alert, leaving many residents on edge and unsure what to expect.
Clean-up efforts continued downtown, kindness and generosity still poured forth from countless volunteers at the Princeton Food Bank (Baptist Church), the Vermilion Forks Metis Association, a travelling group of Mennonites, friends, neighbours and others.
The Princeton Golf Course offered RV sites with hook-ups for anyone displaced within the evacuation alert zone needing somewhere to park their unit. Offers of spare rooms for displaced residents resurfaced on social media, and more offers of help were coming from all directions while town officials kept a close eye on river activity.
A portion of Highway 3 a few kilometres East of Princeton was closed to all traffic by mid-afternoon as it was underwater coming from the Similkameen River.
At 6 p.m., Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne addressed the community in a video posted on social media. In it, he reviewed the many evacuation alerts and the one evacuation order.
He called them a “preventative measure” and indicated that computer modeling conducted for both the weather and river forecast put the height of activity closer to late Thursday evening.
“We’re asking everyone to stay home tonight,” Coyne added.
He explained that with only essential travel permitted in the local streets, “emergency and monitoring crews can do their job.”
As of Thursday, the threat of massive flooding that was predicted to be greater than the event that damaged 300 homes mid-month had passed…for now.
Should things change within the next 24 hours, at least Princeton is ready and people are still pitching in where they can to help locals to weather this unprecedented series of events.
In the rural areas of the Similkameen, a total of 354 homes were under an evacuation order and 1,394 were under alert as of Thursday, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
All of those properties are at risk of flooding in the Similkameen and Tulameen rivers.
George Elliott is a freelance journalist and former owner-editor of the Similkameen News Leader in Princeton.