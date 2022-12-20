A snowfall warning has been issued for all of the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Between 10-15 cm of snow is expected with it being as heavy as 20 cm on the Hope/Princeton highway.
A low pressure system will move through Washington State today. The associated front will brush the very southern part of British Columbia giving a round of snow this morning through late this afternoon.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.