Healthy Connections for Senior Volunteers is the SOS Volunteer Centre’s newest program funded by New Horizons for Seniors.
The focus is on seniors who have been active volunteers in the community, but perhaps have become disconnected because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Older adults like Baby Boomers, now aged 55 to 75, account for 30% of the population and are known for being dedicated volunteers. Assisting their return to volunteering is keenly important for maintaining a healthy community,” said Laura Turnbull, volunteer project lead for Healthy Connections, in a press release.
Turnbull was joined by six volunteers to formulate The Healthy Connections program in April. The group began with a phone campaign to establish local research.
“We had national statistics, but it was important to us to speak with South Okanagan volunteers and assess the local climate,” she said. “It was not surprising to find that over 60% were not currently volunteering.”
On the bright side, most said they were comfortable resuming their volunteer work with appropriate health precautions.
“The challenge seems to be the where and when,” continued Turnbull. “COVID-19 has restricted networking; at work, on the soccer field, or among friends and family. This creates a whole new challenge for organizations, who have relied on word of mouth for recruiting volunteers.”
So, to help connect volunteers with new opportunities, the SOS Volunteer Centre has partnered with Volunteer Calgary to make better use of digital tools. They include www.volunteerconnector.org, a website that allows organizations to advertise for help and volunteers to respond.
More details of the partnership are still to come.