The B.C. Lottery Corporation has a mess on its hands after at least 500 customers were wrongly told their scratch-and-win tickets were losers.
BCLC says an internal system error meant its new $3 Road to Riches tickets, which launched Monday, weren’t validated properly to determine if they were winners.
The problem was discovered later Monday and sales of the tickets were halted while BCLC investigated.
BCLC says a total of 1,898 tickets were checked Monday, and of those 503 were winners that should have paid out, but didn’t.
The majority of the foregone prizes were worth between $3 and $15, according to BCLC, while the top prize lost was $100.
BCLC is asking players to recheck their tickets and says no other games were affected by the glitch.