Calls for service to the Penticton RCMP detachment kept climbing through the second quarter of 2023, despite major spending on the city’s bylaw department that was intended to give police more time to focus on crime.
Second-quarter data was presented to city council this week by Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck, acting commander of the Penticton detachment.
It showed there were 4,428 calls for service from April through June of 2023, up 3% from 4,316 in the second quarter of 2022.
Council earlier in the meeting receive a separate update on bylaw services that showed those officers had received 817 calls for service during the three months ended Sept. 1. (Comparison data for 2022 wasn’t provided, but the bylaw department reported it took about 7,200 calls in total last year.)
Asked to explain why the RCMP isn’t seeing a drop in calls at the same time the bylaw department has been ramping up its operations, manager Tina Mercier said it’s like comparing apples to oranges because typical calls to the bylaw department, such as wellness checks and loitering complaints, aren’t necessarily equated with crimes.
Instead, she encouraged council look at more intangible measures of success.
“We’re getting a lot more support and understanding from the community, because they’re seeing us out there, they know that there’s a visible, capable, uniformed presence there,” said Mercier.
“So, we’re definitely seeing a lot of that just through the high-visibility patrols and responses, but definitely not comparable to crime stats. Completely different metrics.”
Since 2018, the city’s budget for bylaw services has grown from $500,000 to $2 million annually as it hired more officers and extended hours of service in a bid to improve public safety.
Meanwhile, the city has also invested heavily in recent years in hiring new RCMP officers and the results looking promising.
Sgt. Vatamaniuck told council his detachment received 1,717 reports of “crime events” in the second quarter of 2023, down 6% from the same period of 2022.
Most striking in the data was a 5% drop in total property crime during the quarter. The biggest decrease was seen in business break-ins, which fell 56% to 28.
“I attribute this to some hard work by our prolific offender management unit. We have put our thumb on a lot of the prolific offenders,” said Vatamaniuck.
“Most are in custody right now and those that aren’t in custody get visits – chronic visits – from the police to make sure that they’re abiding by any judicial conditions that they may have.”