There’s no doubt Bryan Lamb slipped into his mom’s Kaleden home without permission last year, but a judge was unable to conclude Tuesday that Lamb went in with the intention of committing a criminal offence.
As a result, the 52-year-old was acquitted in provincial court on a charge of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, but was convicted on two other counts of breaching a bail order.
Lamb was subsequently sentenced to a total of 30 days’ jail for the breaches, but remains behind bars while awaiting the conclusion of his other legal matters.
A two-day trial heard all three charges arose over a period of several hours on Sept. 15, 2020, while he was bound by a probation order that required him to remain on a property on Green Lake Road and stay at least 10 kilometres from Penticton.
On that day, however, Lamb called his mother, Jean, from inside her Kaleden home to tell her he’d noticed a door had been left open. Lamb said he was concerned about the home’s safety, so he went inside to check on things, then decided to make pancakes and gather some of his personal possessions.
Jean called police, who declined to send an officer, then her brother, who went to the home to check on Lamb.
“There was no visible damage to the house or any of the doors,” Judge Meg Shaw said in her decision.
And the only item that appeared to be missing was a laptop computer, which was found a month later in a bin on Jean’s property.
Shaw said there was no evidence to suggest Lamb put the computer there or ever formed the intent to commit an indictable offence at the house, so she acquitted him on the charge of break and enter.
The breach charges were more clear-cut: A few hours after leaving his mother’s house Lamb was arrested outside the Compass Court shelter in Penticton in violation of bail conditions requiring him to obey a curfew and stay out of Penticton.
He was on bail in connection with the August 2020 assaults of two boys in a Kaleden park near his mother’s home.
Lamb was convicted of those assaults in April and is awaiting completion of a pre-sentencing report and psychological assessment in that case, plus one other in which he was convicted of possession of stolen property under $5,000.
With the convictions Tuesday, Lamb has now wrapped up the six separate criminal files that were facing him as recently as February.
He pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and sentenced to 90 days in jail, acquitted of uttering threats and saw the Crown stay a charge of assault with a weapon.