B.C.’s new minister of municipal affairs wasted no time visiting the South Okanagan to connect with the region’s mayors.
Anne Kang, who was appointed to the post Dec. 7, visited Summerland, Penticton and Oliver on Monday – and it was her idea.
“Usually it’s us reaching out to them, so for her to reach out to us and come here and see first-hand what our issues are and what are challenges are, that was great. We really appreciated that,” said Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes in an interview.
Following a lunch at Second Home Café and Grill, which was also attended by Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer, the group did a brief downtown walking tour that included a visit to the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre, replacement of which is currently pegged at about $50 million.
“We wanted (Kang) to know we’re planning to go to referendum to build a new pool and we’re looking for government support. So we were able to show her first-hand the condition of the pool and the need for the pool, and I think that left quite an impression on her,” said Holmes.
The mayor also noted Kang’s ministerial mandate letter contains four specific directives that match Summerland’s priorities: affordable housing, safer communities, improved health care and a sustainable, clean, fair economy
“What we’re trying to achieve will complement what the province is trying to achieve. We set our own priorities and if they complement each other, we can really make some headway,” said Holmes.
Kang also placed a “huge emphasis” on partnerships with municipal governments, added the mayor, “and that was really encouraging to hear.”
Following her visit to Summerland, Kang, the two-term MLA for Burnaby-Deer Lake, travelled south to meet with Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen.
Bloomfield said he covered some of the same ground as Summerland.
“This was our first face-to-face meeting with a member of Premier Eby’s new cabinet and a real opportunity to share our concerns and our ideas on how we can work together. We talked about the need for innovative housing solutions, different grant opportunities that are available and how fixing some of the underlying problems will lead to improved communities,” said Bloomfield in a statement.
“It was an excellent chance to highlight how Penticton plans to come forward with solutions and deliver that message directly to the minister.”
Johansen said his meeting with Kang focused on long-term goals and emerging issues in Oliver, such as policing, affordable housing and the town’s infrastructure needs.
“We also had the opportunity to talk about touch points we’ve had with various ministries over the last couple of years, how to keep those conversations going and get action on council priorities to improve our community,” said Johansen in a statement.
“Overall, I was happy with the meeting and look forward to working with Minister Kang in the future.”