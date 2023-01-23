The Summerland Community Arts Council kicks off its Friday Night Live concert series with Bianca Berkland on Feb. 3 from 7-9 p.m. at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre at 9525 Wharton Street.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
A gifted modern jazz/blues multi-instrumentalist, Berkland delights audiences with pop, rock, and jazz cover songs and her own originals.
A cabaret atmosphere where music lovers can sip wine and enjoy the performance and wind down the week.
Performances in the FNL series are held every second Friday evening from now through June 23.
The next concert, Feb. 17, features Okanagan singer-songwriter, Mandy Cole, noted for her blend of power and elegance.
Tickets cost $18 and can be purchased online at summerlandarts.ca or in person at the Ryga Centre.