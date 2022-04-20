The B.C. government has provided more than $3.5 million in grants to 26 local governments and First Nations in the Kamloops Fire Centre to support wildfire-risk-reduction initiatives.
The Community Resiliency Investment grants are part of more than $13 million provided to 107 recipients throughout B.C.
The Union of BC Municipalities administers the FireSmart Community Funding and Supports program.
In the Okanagan grants were awarded to:
— Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen: $463,946 to assist with interagency co-operation, FireSmart activities for critical infrastructure and residential areas, education, emergency planning and cross-training;
— City of Penticton: $150,000 to assist with education, planning, interagency co-operation and FireSmart activities for residential areas;
— City of Kelowna: $149,045 to assist with education, FireSmart activities in residential areas and fuel management;
— City of Vernon: $150,000 to assist with education, planning, interagency
co-operation, emergency planning and FireSmart activities in residential areas;
— City of West Kelowna: $149,616 to assist with education, planning, interagency co-operation and FireSmart activities for residential areas;
— District of Peachland: $150,000 to assist with education, development considerations, interagency co-operation, cross-training and FireSmart activities in residential areas
— District of Spallumcheen: $35,000 to assist with education and planning.
New leader at helm of international program
A long-time local school principal has been tapped to lead the Okanagan Skaha School District’s international student program.
The district announced Tuesday it has hired Darcy Mullin to the position.
Mullin, who holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Calgary and bachelor of education degree from the University of British Columbia, has been with the district since 1998.
He’s been the principal at Summerland Middle School since 2016.
Prior to that time he was the principal at both Giant’s Head Elementary School in Summerland and Kaleden Elementary School.
His replacement at SMS has not yet been announced.
For the current 2021-22 school year, the district is projecting revenue from 70 full-time-equivalent students to ring in at $875,000. After expenses, the program is expected to add $285,000 to the district’s overall revenue for the year.
SOWINS looking for experienced chairperson
Here’s your chance to directly impact programming in the region for women fleeing abuse.
An experienced non-profit chairperson is being sought to lead the board of the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.
SOWINS is currently governed by a new team of 10 directors, but looking for additional expertise to guide the group.
“The board development committee is working on a succession plan to encourage current board members to pursue leadership positions. However, for this coming year, the SOWINS board requires an experienced non-profit chair to come forward from our community,” the group said in a press release.
SOWINS is hoping the new chair will commit to one or two years in the position, which requires about 25 hours per month.
For more information, email Sharon Romank at: sromank@gmail.com or visit: sowins.com