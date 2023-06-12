Bryan Adams is returning to Penticton.
The “Everything I Do I Do It For You” singer and Canadian music legend is scheduled to play at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Monday, Sept. 11 as part of his So Happy It Hurts tour.
Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at the SOEC box office or online at: valleyfirsttix.ca.
Adams is touring in support of his 15th studio album which includes contributions from former collaborators Gretchen Peters, Jim Vallance and Mutt Lange. Released in 2022, the album was moderately successful in his native Canada, but reached No. 3 on the UK charts.
This also marks the 40-year anniversary of the release of “Heaven,” his first single to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Adams last played here in November 2016 in a greatest hits show that included a surprise appearance by Paul Rodgers of Bad Company.