Community

This photo appeared in the Herald's print edition of Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

 Staff

One of the kindergarten classes at Carmi School has spent many weeks painstakingly working on their printing, drawing and colouring to present two classes of grads at Pen-Hi with graduation cards. In them, the kindergarteners gave the grads some fantastic life advice and also brought snacks to celebrate the end of their senior year. The Carmi class then walked to Pen Hi to deliver the cards and treats in person. Front row, from left, Audrey O’Mara, Addison Blais and Natalie Lucaney. Back row, Autumn Lafferty and Hannah Christenson.

