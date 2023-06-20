One of the kindergarten classes at Carmi School has spent many weeks painstakingly working on their printing, drawing and colouring to present two classes of grads at Pen-Hi with graduation cards. In them, the kindergarteners gave the grads some fantastic life advice and also brought snacks to celebrate the end of their senior year. The Carmi class then walked to Pen Hi to deliver the cards and treats in person. Front row, from left, Audrey O’Mara, Addison Blais and Natalie Lucaney. Back row, Autumn Lafferty and Hannah Christenson.
Most Popular
Articles
- City reaches an agreement with South Main Market
- Penticton family will be allowed to remain in Canada
- Osoyoos cancels its July 1 fireworks
- JW event moves to Kelowna
- Celebrities named for Father's Day dunk tank
- Corbett, Prystay share their vision for the Dragonboat Pub
- Letters to the Editor (6): Friday, June 16, 2023
- Suspect vehicle captured on video surveillance relating to overnight catalytic converter theft
- Child hit by car, driver co-operates
- Letters to the Editor (3): Wednesday, June 14, 2023