Kelowna Mounties say while the non-essential travel ban to much of the region has been lifted, boaters hoping to access Okanagan Lake should stay off the water between the William R. Bennett Bridge and Fintry Provincial Park.
Police say firefighting aircraft continue to operate in the area and may deploy "at any moment," meaning private vessels should keep that portion of the lake open for plane access.
The R-C-M-P say the enforcement of the boating restriction at Okanagan Lake will persist until the time when firefighting aircraft are no longer actively operating near Kelowna.