Six months after abandoning Plan A for a new composting on Greyback Road, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has come up with Plan B.
A public information session was staged last week to provide details about the planned facility, which would accept food, yard and agricultural waste from around the region and use it as feedstock to produce organic compost.
The process would take place inside an enclosed aerated bunker – essentially a large, open warehouse where heavy equipment can work the material – meant to reduce odours from the facility. Other works planned for the site include a screening area, settling pond, secondary curing pad, biofilter and receiving building.
While the concept largely matches what was originally proposed, the facility’s location on the property at 1313 Greyback Rd. has been adjusted.
The RDOS initially planned to build it on a portion of the 32-hectare property – a former cattle ranch it purchased in 2020 – that is within the Agricultural Land Reserve, which required the RDOS to apply to the Agricultural Land Commission for non-farm use.
That application was denied in November 2021 and a subsequent appeal was shot down in January 2023.
Plan B calls for building the composting facility on a portion of the property that is not within the ALR, so no special permission will be required.
However, there won’t be enough space to include a separate area for the City of Penticton’s wastewater sludge, which can’t be mixed with the other organic compost, so that element has been dropped from the first phase of the new plan and is now envisioned as a second phase that would require a non-farm use application to the ALC.
The city currently mixes wastewater sludge with wood waste and sells it as non-organic compost at Campbell Mountain Landfill, but the facility is undersized and no longer meets provincial regulations.
Another piece of the puzzle that’s still missing is a region-wide curbside pickup program for the organic waste that would feed the facility, as local governments work out such details with their contractors.
The capital cost of the first phase of Plan B is pegged at $17 million, with annual operating costs in the range of $1.7 million, according to high-level estimates prepared by consulting firm AECOM that were presented to the RDOS board in June.
AECOM suggested the facility could be up and running in just 20 months once it’s approved.
Organic material is estimated to make up about 40% of what currently goes into Campbell Mountain Landfill, the life of which would be extended by diverting more waste to compost piles.
Feedback collected at last week’s information session and a future open house is expected to be presented to the RDOS board later this year for a decision.
Nine people were in attendance at the Aug. 9 session and the main topics of interest were the potential for odour, noise and leachate at the facility, according to Andrew Reeder, RDOS solid waste manager.
Reeder noted in an email that B.C. law “strictly forbids composting sites from polluting groundwater,” so the proposed facility will have liners and impermeable surfaces, along with monitoring wells.
As for smells and sounds, “Even with more materials being composted, odours will be reduced by approximately 70% over the current City of Penticton compost site once phase two is completed,” said Reeder.
“Mixing and primary composting will take place inside buildings designed for odour control. Both phases of construction will have strict odour control. Any equipment operating outside would be done in the daytime, during regular business hours.”