Friday, May 19
• Meadowlark Nature Festival, presented by Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, first of four days, for tickets and list of tours visit: meadowlarkfestival.ca
• Ve Oh Lay Acres grand opening weekend, 5616 Simpson Road, Summerland, free petting farm, free admission all weekend, Tak-Oh Taco Truck, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
• 100th anniversary Naramata May Day, soapbox races, 1 p.m., May Day family dance, school gymnasium 6-8 p.m., hosted by Naramata OAP
• Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., tickets range in price from $24-$95, plus tax and applicable service charges
• Penticton Bike Festival begins, Bike Show and Shine, Westminster Ave. E., between the Cannery Brewing Co. and Highway 97 Brewery, 6-9 p.m.
• Thrash Wrestling’s Rocking the Luso Volume 3, Luso Canadian Multicultural Society Hall, 135 Winnipeg Street, 7:30 p.m., $20 in advance from One Boardshop or ticketseller.ca, $25 at the door
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Andrea Superstein, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Fish and Chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, ages 16 and older, Sketch Book Club, connect, draw and laugh together, 220 Manor Park Ave., 6-8 p.m.
• Tai Chi, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10:30 a.m., TED Talks, 1 p.m.
• Now showing at Landmark Cinemas (May 19-25): Fast X (PG, 141 minutes); Blackberry (14A, 122 minutes); Book Club: The Next Chapter (PG, 107 minutes); Nefarious (14A, 97 minutes); Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG, 149 minutes); Love Again (PG, 105 minutes); The Super Mario Bros. Movie (G, 92 minutes), for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, May 20
• Meadowlark Nature Festival presents An Evening with Suzanne Simard, Venables Theatre, reception begins at 5:30 p.m., presentation at 7 p.m., $50 (students are $30), visit: venablestheatre.ca
• Ve Oh Lay Acres grand opening weekend, 5616 Simpson Road, Summerland, free petting farm, free admission all weekend, petting farm and wine, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
• 81st annual Keremeos Elks Rodeo, 3010 River Road East, Keremeos, 1 p.m., $5 admission on Saturday
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., more than 40 vendors
• Opening Week: Downtown Community Market, 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street plus Front Street and Backstreet Blvd., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• The Shabby Coachman, a retrospective celebrating artist Ralph Critchlow’s 90th birthday, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, special opening reception 2-4 p.m.
• Penticton Garden Club plant sale, Penticton Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., perennials, annuals, drought tolerant plants, berry plants, vegetables and garden-related items (see above photo)
• 80’s Roller Skating Party, Oliver Roller Rink, 5-7 p.m., all ages, 7-9 p.m., adults, registration required in advance at: katie@oliverrecreation.ca
• Mat Duffus entertains, The Barley Mill Brew Pub outdoor patio, 6-9 p.m.
• Live music with “Gypsy,” Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• Comedy night, Patrick Maliha, The Dream Café, 7 p.m.
• Chair dance, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m.
• Young Guns Memorial, Penticton Speedway, 7 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., featuring Canadian Supertrucks, dwarfs, hornets, street stocks and hit-to-pass, for tickets: pentictonspeedway.com
• Loco Landing Adventure Park is now open for the season, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., mini golf, go karts, ropes course, monkey motion, rock climbing, Badlands inflatable park; Lickity Splitz ice cream is also open, noon-5:30 p.m.
• SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society Market and Barbecue, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Penticton Bike Festival, group ride, 10 a.m., for details and location visit: bikepenticton.com
• Live from the Met: Don Giovanni (Mozart), Italian, 194 minutes, Landmark Cinemas, 9:55 a.m., for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
Sunday, May 21
• Meadowlark Nature Festival, presented by Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, for tickets and list of tours visit: meadowlarkfestival.ca
• Ve Oh Lay Acres grand opening weekend, 5616 Simpson Road, Summerland, free petting farm, free admission all weekend, tacos and wine, 11 .m.-6 p.m.
• 81st annual Keremeos Elks Rodeo, 3010 River Road East, Keremeos, 1 p.m., Saturday and Monday admission is $15; Cowboy Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m.; Fireman’s Breakfast at Memorial Park, 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Cowboy Church, 9 a.m., Rodeo Grounds; BBQ rib supper at Memorial Park, 4:30-6 p.m., prepared by Keremeos Community Church, $15 (adults) and $8 (half size)
• ‘80s themed silent disco party, Bench 1775 Winery, 6-10 p.m.
• James Hay at Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• The Yellow Brick Road Experience starring Andrew Johns and his eight-piece band the Jets which includes Julie Masi (from The Parachute Club), a tribute to Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Cleland Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $45.95 plus service charge, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Penticton Bike Festival, Shaking off the Dust Enduro, one-up movie premier, Airplane Mode, visit: bikepenticton.com
• Gord’s Place featuring Gord McLaren with special guest Will Schlackl, The Barking Parrot patio, 4-7 p.m. **NOTE: THIS EVENT IS POSTPONED UNTIL NEXT WEEK DUE TO HOLIDAY WEEKEND
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road at Duncan Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., for breast cancer awareness
• 100th anniversary Naramata May Day, open house, Naramata Museum, 1-4 p.m., open to the public
• Spring Fibre Art Day, The Grist Mill in Keremeos, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., featuring spinning, dyeing, weaving, knitting, crocheting, felting, quilting, papercraft
• Young Guns Memorial, Penticton Speedway, 7 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., featuring Canadian Supertrucks, dwarfs, hornets, street stocks and hit-to-pass, for tickets: pentictonspeedway.com
• Drop-In Roller Skating, Penticton Curling Club, 7-8 p.m., $10, skate rental not available
• BC-SPCA flea market, in front of Wholesale Club, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
• 3-ball tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40., 1 p.m.
Monday, May 22
• Victoria Day
• Final day: Meadowlark Nature Festival, presented by Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, for tickets and list of tours visit: meadowlarkfestival.ca
• Final day: 81st annual Keremeos Elks Rodeo, 3010 River Road East, Keremeos, 1 p.m., Saturday and Monday admission is $15; Fireman’s Breakfast at Memorial Park, 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m., parade begins at 10:30 a.m.
• Ve Oh Lay Acres grand opening weekend, 5616 Simpson Road, Summerland, free petting farm, free admission all weekend, Big Willys BBQ, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Penticton Bike Festival, final day featuring Pump Track Jam, 10 a.m., for details: bikepenticton.com
• American cribbage, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., drop-in darts, 6:30 p.m.
• 100th anniversary Naramata May Day, children’s parade, 10:30 a.m. followed by Maypole Dance by Naramata Elementary School students at Manitou Park, decorated bike contest, traditional races, silver spoon race, tug-of-war, barbecue dinner and celebratory cake by the Old Age Pensioners
• Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6:30 p.m.