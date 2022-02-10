Nominations are open now for seats on the board of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Any chamber members in good standing are welcome to submit their name or the name of a current employee who would represent their membership.
“Our business community deserve a strong and active voice representing all industries throughout our region. Participation on the board of the chamber is a great way to make a difference in our local business community,” said president Jonathan McGraw in a press release.
“I encourage you to contact the chamber office if you are thinking about being a director or even if you just want to know more about what is involved. Your contribution to the chamber is very much appreciated.”
Desired qualifications include professional experience in fields like finance, marketing, communications, human resources, governance and event planning. Prospective board members should be available to attend at least 10 meetings per year, which are typically held on the fourth Thursday morning of each month.
Nominations close Feb. 23 and board members will be elected at the March 16 annual general meeting.
For more information or an application, visit www.penticton.org.