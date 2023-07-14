With summer travel season in high gear, B.C.’s workplace safety regulator is reminding people who drive for work – even if it’s just a short trip here and there – to be extra careful.
According to WorkSafeBC, motor-vehicle crashes are the leading cause of traumatic workplace death in the province.
An average of 20 workers died in work-related crashes each year between 2017 and 2021, while another 1,400 were injured badly enough to lose time.
Unsurprisingly, professional drivers experienced the most such injuries, but the next-riskiest occupations for crashes were nurse aides, social and community service workers, and construction workers.
WorkSafeBC is urging employees to follow the rules of the roads, ensure their vehicles are in good condition, plan trips in advance, give themselves sufficient travel time, avoid unnecessary trips, and request additional driver training if they don’t feel safe behind the wheel.
