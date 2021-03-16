Two hot-button items related to Skaha Lake Park are on city council’s agenda for Tuesday, alongside BC Housing’s request for reconsideration of another controversial issue downtown.
Staff is recommending council hold off on permitting the sale of alcoholic beverages at Skaha Lake Park’s city-owned concession stand, but grant approval to a separate management plan for the east side of park.
While the city intends to allow people to consume alcoholic beverages in the west side of the park this year, the concessions stand is located outside the area proposed to be licensed, which brings with it some practical challenges.
“For this reason, staff are recommending that no changes be made at this time to allow this concession to sell liquor,” land administrator Sheri Raposo writes in her report council.
Council in November asked its Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee to discuss the idea of alcohol sales at the concession, and the response was positive.
For now though, Raposo is recommending Tickleberry’s be granted a one-year extension to continue operating the concession stand this spring and summer.
That will buy time for council to consider issuing a fresh request for proposals for a three-year lease that could include sale of alcohol beginning in 2022.
Booze could also potentially be sold at a licensed restaurant at Skaha Marina under the master plan for the east side of the park that will be considered separately by council.
The plan calls for a $3.8-million makeover that maintains the existing balance of uses between motorized and non-motorized boaters, but with major improvements to natural areas and marina infrastructure.
The largest potential expense is a $1-million charge to relocate the boat trailer parking lot away from the edge of the water to make way for an expanded green space.
Other suggested improvements include $811,000 for new landscaping, $700,000 for new marina docks, $456,000 for a new boathouse for the paddling community, $450,000 for a new children’s splash park and $400,000 to upgrade the marina building.
The plan was among three options sent out for public consultation in February after more than a year of study and already has broad support from the public, Protect Penticton Parks Society, Penticton Indian Band and Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, according to a staff report.
What the report also makes clear, however, is that the age-old question of how to fund the marina upgrades remains unanswered
City staff have suggested using the June byelection to hold a separate referendum on the prospect of a 25-year lease of the marina that would potentially entice a private business to pay for the upgrades. However, running the referendum question would require the support of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, which asked staff for more information after considering the matter at its March 11 meeting.
Meanwhile, council is also set Tuesday to deal with a request from BC Housing to reconsider a March 2 decision to deny a one-year extension of the temporary use permit required to keep the old Victory Church shelter open indefinitely.
Council unanimously rejected the TUP because it was told in October 2020 the shelter would only be open for the winter months and close April 1.
Since then, BC Housing has determined there is still a housing emergency in Penticton and the shelter needs to stay open until new supportive housing is ready.
Housing Minister David Eby has already said he’ll use provincial powers to override council’s decision if the TUP isn’t granted.
Council’s meeting starts at 1 p.m. It’s closed to public attendance, but can be viewed live at www.penticton.ca.