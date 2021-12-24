Friday, Dec. 24
• Bogners takeout Christmas turkey dinner, available from 2:30-5:30 p.m., order in advance at bogners.ca, a soup donation to SOWINS with each purchase
• Pub trivia at Brexit, 7-9 p.m.
• Down the Rabbit Hole & Ornamented II at Leir House Cultural Centre, free, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
• Holiday brunch at The Bench Market, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Now playing at Penticton’s Landmark Cinemas 7: “The King’s Man,” (14A, 131 minutes); “The Matrix Resurrections,” PG, 148 minutes); “Spiderman No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “Nightmare Alley,” (14A, 150 minutes); “West Side Story,” (PG, 156 minutes), for showtimes and to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas. com/showtimes/penticton
Saturday, Dec. 25
• Special Christmas Day turkey dinner for clients of the Penticton Soupateria Society, 150 Orchard Ave., 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., take-out only
• Christmas take-out turkey dinner at Penticton Lakeside Resort, available from 4-6 p.m., call the resort to order
• Bogners takeout Christmas turkey dinner, 2:30-5:30 p.m., order in advance at bogners.ca
Sunday, Dec. 26
• From Edmonton: World Junior Hockey tournament begins, Canada vs Czech Republic, 4 p.m. (PT, TSN).
• Home Hardware Christmas camps at Apex Mountain Resort, five consecutive days of two-hour group lessons, Dec. 26-31, $260
• Boxing Day All-Day Happy Hour, Slackwater Brewing Co.
• Meat draw at Barley Mill Brew Pub, in support of Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m.; Hot Rockin’ Bingo, 6:30-9 p.m.
• Prime rib Sunday at Time Winery & Kitchen, 5 p.m.
Email: editor@pentictonherald.ca