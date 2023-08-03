Both sides landed a few good shots during a highly anticipated rematch Tuesday between city council and officials from the Penticton Art Gallery.
Officials from the gallery’s operating society were summoned by the mayor to publicly disclose financial statements and take questions, five months after council reversed an earlier decision to slash funding to the facility.
During budget deliberations in March, council accepted a recommendation from staff to cut from $125,000 to $55,000 its 2023 grant to the gallery because the gallery had reserves of approximately $200,000 and was anticipating a $17,000 profit in 2022 on its as-yet unaudited financial statements.
After public backlash and an impassioned presentation from curator Paul Crawford, council in April restored funding of $125,000 for the year ahead and resolved to have staff explore more stable financial assistance for groups like the art gallery ahead of 2024 budget deliberations this fall.
Audited statements supplied to council Tuesday showed the gallery actually lost about $10,000 last year against expenditures of $770,000. The statements showed unrestricted reserves of $190,000, which officials said is largely project-based grant money that’s allocated and waiting to be spent.
Coun. Ryan Graham said the group could do more to “button-up” its finances, but he’s in full support of making the gallery a standing item in the city’s budget to help support the arts community.
“We go to budget in a few months, so it’s time to get together and have a conversation,” Graham told the gallery group.
In contrast, Coun. Amelia Boultbee opposed the funding increase in April and cautioned against the gallery or any groups getting too comfortable now.
“No one should be spending the money before they’re granted it. No one should be assuming that they're going to get that money first,” said Boultbee.
“This, I think, is a fiscally conservative, fair approach to all taxpayers. That’s my position on it.”
Crawford fired back later in the meeting, noting the gallery’s annual grant from the city steadily rose during his time there from $65,000 in 2006 to $125,000 in 2022, and there was no reason to expect differently for 2023.
“The length of that track record, the consistency of that track record would certainly give us a certain sense of comfort that that should continue as well, because we both understood that we have this moral contract, that this money wasn’t a project grant, this was core operational funding to ensure that the gallery could be opened Jan. 1 and with a full complement of staff that would then operate throughout the year,” said Crawford.
He went on to note the city’s annual budget for community grants to groups like the art gallery has been stuck for at least a decade at approximately $500,000 – roughly the same cost as the city’s annual hosting deal with the for-profit Ironman triathlon group.
Mayor Julius Bloomfield made no apologies for council’s funding decisions, but did express regret about the way they are sometimes explained.
“There is not enough money in that pot to give everybody everything that they ask for. There just isn’t. And, so, some grants are cut. We cut grants to kids’ charities, to Starfish programs, we cut grant applications to other arts societies and groups… so this is not a fight between the Penticton Art Gallery and city council. This is not,” said Bloomfield.
“I think we’ve probably done a poor job explaining how we have to look at it through our lens and maybe you’ve done a poor job of describing your needs through your lens, so I think that this meeting today has done exactly what it’s supposed to do: clarify the finances of the art gallery, the needs, and I hope that we have clarified to some extent how we have to look at the world, especially when it comes to grants.”