After learning bids for a major reconstruction of Giant’s Head Road in Summerland came in under budget – yes, you read that right – council voted Monday to expand the scope of the project to make full use of its borrowing power.
Earlier this year, council received public assent to borrow up to $6.5 million for the project, which will focus on a 1.6-km stretch of Giant’s Head Road between Harris and Gartrell roads. Work will include replacing a pair of aging watermains that will allow separation of irrigation and drinking water, widening and repaving the pothole-scarred road above, and creating a separated three-metre cycling path.
An additional one-kilometre section of Giant’s Head Road from Gartrell Road to Hillborn Street was identified for the same treatment, but council balked at the estimated $2 million cost and opted instead to simply repave that stretch.
Now that the bids are in, the plan has changed again.
Without providing the actual numbers, chief administrative officer Graham Statt said the leading bid for the project is “substantially” lower than the district’s borrowing limit, meaning it would be possible to do additional work within the $6.5-million envelope.
Statt suggested council consider taking advantage by installing new watermains on the section from Gartrell Road to Hillborn Street as originally planned.
Otherwise, said Statt, “It could be we do this whole project and then we end up encountering water breaks on the Gartrell to Hillborn portion due to the antiquated piping there and tearing up what would be the newest road in Summerland in the next few years, much to everyone’s chagrin.”
Joe Mitchell, director of works and infrastructure, said the old watermains on that section would require new tie-ins for 20 to 30 individual properties anyway to ensure the flow – once separated into untreated irrigation water and treated domestic water – is coming from the right pipes. If those tie-ins are done on old water mains, explained Mitchell, the chances of them failing is high.
The contractor has tentatively agreed to do the extra work, continued Mitchell, but can no longer commit to having the entire project area repaved by the end of October as planned.
Council eventually voted 4-1 to expand the project scope, with Richard Barkwill the lone voice of opposition and Erin Carlson and Doug Holmes absent.
“I don’t see why just because one project came under budget that we would change our priorities and spend $1 million on some remote corner of town when we’ve got $1 million that needs to be spent downtown,” said Barkwill.
In reply, Coun. Marty Van Alphen suggested it just makes sense to borrow to the limit and see the project done right the first time.
“Remote or not, it’s time. It needs to get done,” said Van Alphen.
“We’re in the area. Let’s do it once. Let’s get it over with.”
Assuming a 3% interest rate on a 25-year loan for $6.5 million, the district expects the average Summerland property owner to contribute about $73 per year to the project through a 2% tax increase and 4.8% water rate increase.