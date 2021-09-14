Uplands Elementary School in Penticton will be participating in the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation’s Adopt a School program, which runs from Sept. 13 to Oct. 3
It’s one of 153 high-needs elementary schools across Canada that have been “adopted” by a local Indigo, Chapters or Coles store that will fundraise on their behalf.
Those who wish to support Uplands can do so by making a donation at the Coles Books store at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre or through the online Adopt a School fundraiser at www.indigoloveofreadingfoundation.givecloud.co/fundraisers.
All of the funds raised locally will be donated to Uplands to help upgrade the school’s library collection.