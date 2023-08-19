KELOWNA -- British Columbia Premier David Eby says the number of people ordered to evacuate wildfire zones has more than doubled to 35,000 people.
Eby says the scale of the evacuations means the government is issuing an order to restrict travel to fire-affected areas to ensure accommodation is available for evacuees and emergency personnel.
He told a news briefing the order restricts non-essential travel for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation such as a hotel, motel or campground.
Eby, who says a further 30,000 people are on evacuation alert across B.C., says the order is needed to secure accommodation for fire crews and evacuees who "desperately need it."
He says Solicitor General Mike Farnworth has also authorized emergency provisions to allow municipal RCMP resources to be deployed to evacuated areas and secure empty properties.
The announcements come a day after Eby declared a provincewide state of emergency in response to the battle against hundreds of wildfires.
Meanwhile, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund says water supply issues are emerging in the community.
As a result, the city is moving to Stage 4 restrictions, which mean no outdoor use of water.
Brolund says water from fire-damaged homes is flowing freely and there are concerns local reservoirs are no longer full.
The fire chief urged residents to reduce water consumption, saying the water left in the reservoirs is needed to fight the wildfire.
---
Three Kelowna-area mayors and an Indigenous leader spoke about the impact of the wildfires at a news conference that followed a briefing by fire officials.
West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom calls the fires devastating and shocking, but is praising the resilience of community residents, who he says will recover.
Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says his city still has a long way to go in its journey with the fire, while Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland confirms the blaze as destroyed some structures in his community.
West Bank First Nation Chief Robert Louie says he and his people are praying to the "Great Creator to allow the winds to subside to calmness."