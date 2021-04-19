Nearly two-thirds of people polled in a pair of surveys support Penticton city council’s efforts to close a winter homeless shelter at the old Victory Church, according to results released Monday by the local government.
The city sought public opinion to help guide its approach to the controversial issue, which arose as a result of council’s decision in March not to renew a temporary use permit required for the 42-bed shelter at 352 Winnipeg St. to continue operating past April 1. Since then, the B.C. government has used its powers to override council’s decision and keep the shelter’s doors open.
The surveys ran March 31 to April 10 and captured two distinct groups: a general survey open to the public that received 3,472 responses; and a random sample of 421 people from the Shape Your City database the city uses for ongoing consultation efforts.
In the larger group, 64% of respondents supported council’s decision, while the number dropped slightly to 61% in the random sample.
Asked whether they supported the B.C. government’s decision to override council, 66% of respondents in the larger group and 67% in the random sample said no.
But there was less support on the thornier issue of the city potentially spending $200,000 to $300,000 challenging the province in court. That proposal garnered 51% among the larger group, and just 39% in the random sample.
The results will be discussed by council at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
“I want to thank the thousands of Penticton residents from across the spectrum of our community who answered council’s call for feedback,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release Monday.
“The province’s failure to prioritize feedback has triggered the situation we’re now facing, a situation that pits neighbour against neighbour and government against government. Regardless of your position on this issue, thank you for participating.”
In addition to an analysis of the survey results, city staff will also on Tuesday present council with a handful of recommendations to consider, including:
• Direct staff to continue to negotiate solutions with the province, BC Housing, the landlord, and operator to immediately close the 352 Winnipeg St. temporary winter shelter and respectfully transition all 42 current shelter stayers into other housing situations.
• Direct staff to continue to work with the landlord to reduce nuisances and calls for service (bylaw, fire, and RCMP) under the Good Neighbour Bylaw, and for the city to take the appropriate measures to designate 352 Winnipeg St. as a nuisance property under the Good Neighbour Bylaw if nuisances and calls for service do not immediately stop.
• Direct staff to draft a letter on behalf of the city formally requesting Premier John Horgan to personally intervene.
• Direct staff to begin pursuing all injunctive actions available to the city through the courts, with the understanding it may cost up to $300,000.