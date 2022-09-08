Following a second-place finish in the 2021 byelection, Isaac Gilbert has reset his sights on Penticton city hall.
Gilbert announced Thursday his candidacy for city council in the Oct. 15 municipal election.
“Housing affordability, economic sustainability, and community building are the tenets guiding his policies for this election. Addressing people's insecurities around housing, jobs, and accessing the services they need will connect and bring the community together in a positive and uplifting way,” his campaign said in a press release.
Gilbert, who works as a B.C. Parks ranger and chaired council’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, will kick off his campaign with a launch event Friday at 7 p.m. at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In centre.
“As a peace officer and working in crime prevention at BC Parks, Isaac brings much needed expertise to help address crime in the city. He wants to empower the city to utilize new planning policies to make the streets in Penticton safer,” added the release.
Gilbert, who founded the Peach Gravy Theatre Co-operative, placed second among the 10 candidates running for a single seat in the 2021 byelection, and 13th among 24 candidates running for six seats in the 2018 general election.