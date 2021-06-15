Seven brave souls have already committed to volunteering their time in a dunk tank during a Discovery House virtual fundraiser set for this coming Sunday, June 20.
The event, which coincides with Father’s Day, will be broadcast on Facebook live beginning at noon.
In advance of the event, Discovery House will release a series of videos on its Facebook page highlighting some of the men who have gone through the abstinence-based residential recovery program.
Confirmed dunkers include: Discovery House executive director Jerome Abraham; VIP Mobile Spa owner Michelle Prystay; Kris Omland of Omland Heal Accounting; Discovery House alumni Matthew Jones and Gord Portman; Jimmy Slimz of Slimz Brand Barber Lounge; and Kona Sankey of Router Cat Media.
To donate, send an e-transfer to prrs@shaw.ca or visit www.discoveryhouserecovery.com/support-us.
For other options or more information, call Abraham at 250-462-1388.