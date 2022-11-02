Newly elected members of Penticton city council will be “tenacious advocates” for a community that’s hungry for change, said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in his first public address Tuesday night.
Bloomfield and his six-person team were sworn in at a special ceremony at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
“Your voice was heard: You want change, you want action and we will work hard over the next four years to deliver for you. The data shows that Penticton is growing: population is up, business licences are up, approval of housing projects are up. These are all positive indicators, but you made it clear that we need to do better and more,” said Bloomfield in a speech aimed directly at residents.
“You spoke about the need for smart growth, about community safety and the need for a variety of housing options. In many ways, the challenges we face are intertwined. Economic growth requires workers, who require accommodation, who want to live in a safe and health community. Council is united in tackling these challenges head-on. The issues can sound daunting, which is why we will take a focused approach on them.”
Bloomfield also mentioned the need for prolific offenders to face “real consequences for their actions” and for help from senior governments, “while always keeping in mind it’s your money that you’ve entrusted us to spend wisely.”
“We know the questions,” continued the mayor. “Now we must work together to implement the answers. Where the city can act through expansion of existing programs, we will do that. When new and innovative ideas present themselves, we will adopt them. We cannot do it alone, so we will be tenacious advocates for Penticton, ensuring the resources our city deserves are received.
“And we will do this by offering solutions, not sound bites. We will be clear minded about achieving our goals and, importantly, we will be compassionate. As a council, it is our job to set the direction and to ensure words evolve into concrete action, and at the same time we also must keep our focus on the meat-and-potato part of our job.”
Bloomfield concluded by noting “the world seems headed into a rocky economy period,” so council must maintain “fiscal discipline.”
“There may be times that we disagree as a council, but what will never be in doubt is our commitment to delivering a better Penticton. Four years may seem like a long time, but there’s a lot of work ahead of us, so let’s get started,” said Bloomfield.
And with that, he launched council into its first two items of business.
The first was setting the schedule of deputy mayors, who will fill in for Bloomfield when he’s not available.
While past practice has been to rotate the honour monthly among all six members of council, the group instead voted to install Coun. Campbell Watt as deputy mayor for the first six months of the term, followed by Coun. Helena Konanz for the second six months, after which the program will be reviewed.
“Every council has the ability to choose who acts in the mayor’s absence and for what length of time. The decision was made to provide continuity and experience as council begins this new term of office,” said Bloomfield in a statement Wednesday.
“Couns. Watt and Konanz have the most years served on council, so will serve the first two periods.
The second item of business was appointments to the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Based on population growth recorded in the 2021 census, Penticton is now entitled to five seats on the RDOS board.
The previous council in May passed a new policy that requires one of those seats be held by the mayor and the others offered to councillors in the order they placed in the election, meaning the top finishers get first crack at the RDOS positions, which paid about $17,000 each in 2021.
However, Amelia Boultbee, who topped the polls in the Oct. 15 election, turned down the job.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the support I received in this election, but due to professional obligations, I must decline the appointment,” she said.
That means Penticton’s RDOS directors will be Bloomfield and Couns. James Miller, Ryan Graham, Konanz and Watt. The alternates will be Couns. Isaac Gilbert and Boultbee.
The newly elected officials were led into a conference room at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre by a bagpiper and colour guard from the Penticton Fire Department and Penticton RCMP detachment.
The ceremony began with an Indigenous welcome, followed by remarks from Chief Greg Gabriel of the Penticton Indian Band.
“We look forward to working and building that relationship that’s already there. I think knowing some of the council members, I think we’re at a very good place where our relationship will now get even stronger,” said Gabriel.
“The reason I say that is we are neighbours, we’re very close to one another. The only thing that divides us is that river channel, but we’re part of your community.”
Provincial court Judge Greg Koturbash, who administered the oaths of office, applauded the newly installed politicians for stepping up to the plate.
“Public life isn’t easy these days and I appreciate you guys putting your name forward and I look forward to you guys guiding us through the next four years,” said Koturbash.
“But I also want to extend a thank-you to all of your families because I know it’s a sacrifice for your families for you guys to be helping our city out.”