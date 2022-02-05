CFUZ Peach City Radio, Penticton's community radio station, is celebrating three years on the FM dial today.
The not-for-profit group will present a full day of live broadcasting on 92.9 FM.
CFUZ serves an alternative from the mainstream, giving listeners locally- focused, spoken-word content as well as a wide variety of music genres to explore.
CFUZ supports local organizations, artists, writers, and businesses in an effort to promote local initiatives that benefit the whole community, Peach City Community Radio Society president Jackie Del Rizzo said.
“The station is here to give radio access to the public. It’s a community tool that should be used to help share messages, ideas and culture,” Del Rizzo said in a press release.
“In particular, we are proud of the expanding list of musical genres that can be heard on the station from day to day.”
Donations are being accepted at the station located in the Cannery Trade Centre at 121-1475 Fairview Road in Penticton and by phone at 236-422-0929.
For a list of programs visit: cfuz.ca/programs