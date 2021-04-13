The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

8:25 a.m. Wharton Street, Summerland. Alarm.

9:23 a.m. Corry Place, Penticton. Alarm.

10:44 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Public service.

10:47 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.

11:19 a.m. Glenfir Road, Naramata. Smoke.

11:49 a.m. Hope Street, Tulameen. Wildfire.

1:57 p.m. Gahan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:58 p.m. 89th Street, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.

6:55 p.m. Grand Oro Road, Kaleden. Structure fire.

7:31 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

10:16 p.m. 8th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

Tuesday

2:27 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Minor fire.

2:57 a.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Medical first response.

5:59 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.

7:03 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.