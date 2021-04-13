The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
8:25 a.m. Wharton Street, Summerland. Alarm.
9:23 a.m. Corry Place, Penticton. Alarm.
10:44 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Public service.
10:47 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
11:19 a.m. Glenfir Road, Naramata. Smoke.
11:49 a.m. Hope Street, Tulameen. Wildfire.
1:57 p.m. Gahan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:58 p.m. 89th Street, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.
6:55 p.m. Grand Oro Road, Kaleden. Structure fire.
7:31 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
10:16 p.m. 8th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
Tuesday
2:27 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Minor fire.
2:57 a.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
5:59 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.
7:03 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.