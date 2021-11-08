City councillors will have to get creative – really creative – if they hope to whittle down a proposed 8.5% tax increase that’s pencilled into the draft 2022 budget.
Preliminary financial documents released Monday show the proposed hike is contingent upon the City of Penticton using all $2.4 million it has leftover from a provincial restart grant it received last year, thereby limiting the available options to reduce the tax burden on property owners.
The city does have $23 million in its electrical utility surplus fund, but city staff is eyeing that pot of money for internal borrowing to help fund $46.8 million in capital spending, including the next phase of the lake-to-lake bike route.
There are no proposed cuts in the draft 2022 budget to offset spending increases.
“What we heard from the community over the past years is they didn’t want service reductions, so we haven’t gone down that path,” said Jim Bauer, the city’s chief financial officer, during a budget briefing for local media Monday.
Bauer cautioned the plan is simply a starting point for council when it begins formal budget deliberations Nov. 22.
As it stands, the owner of an average $470,000 home would pay an extra $185 in taxes and utilities in 2022, while the owner of an average $1.2-million commercial property would pay an extra $1,359. Those estimates include 2% increases in power and sewer rates, and a 0.6% bump in water rates.
Of the overall 8.5% tax hike, 4.4% would cover community safety initiatives, such as hiring three new RCMP officers and two new community safety officers, extending bylaw services’ hours to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days per week, and funding a new community safety plan. To do all that, the city is proposing adding 12 new full-time-equivalent employees, all but one of which would work directly on community safety.
The other 4.1% would cover inflationary pressures, such as scheduled pay increases for city staff and Mounties, and offset sustained losses from publicly owned facilities due to the pandemic.
Capital spending is set to more than double to $46.8 million. Of that total, $30.6 million is earmarked for city utilities, while the balance is for general projects.
Staff is proposing to obtain loans worth $34.1 million from outside sources and borrow the balance from the city’s own reserves.
Such internal borrowing is proposed for a $4.7-million project that would extend separated bike lanes from Duncan Avenue approximately two kilometres to South Main Street, where there are existing – but unprotected – bike lanes that lead to Skaha Lake.
The budget documents are available online at www.penticton.ca or www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Feedback will be accepted online, or via feedback forms available at city hall or the library, until Nov. 19.
City staff is also hosing a pair of in-person open houses at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre: Wednesday, Nov. 17, 4-7 p.m., and Thursday, Nov. 18, 7-8:30 p.m. Attendees will have to comply with public health orders.
Two separate online open houses are planned for today, 7-8:30 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 15, 7-8:30 p.m. Sign up through www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.
“As it has been nearly five years since Penticton saw a proposed tax increase greater than 5%, I encourage people to attend the planned events and read the available materials,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“As with all draft plans at this stage in the budget process, no decisions have been made, so for anyone wishing to provide feedback, now is the time.”