The Summerland Community Arts Council is hosting a Banner Reception at Thornhaven Estate Winery, 6816 Andrew Avenue, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 7-9 p.m.
The public is invited to view the five winners of the 2021 Street Banner Project while sipping wine, sampling treats, and enjoying a summer evening.
In March, artists of all ages were invited to submit original, full colour designs based on this year's theme of Diversity and Inclusion.
A total of 12 vibrant and thoughtful designs were submitted.
The Board of Directors of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce was tasked with the challenge of selecting five designs to be commissioned as banners that will hang from lamp standards in Summerland.
The directors graded the banners on a scale of originality and creativity, quality of styles, and degree to which the design reflect the theme.
The winning designs were submitted by Jayla Aitken, Linda Galpin, Barb Hofer, Susy Randell, and Laurie Weir.
The Arts Council congratulates the artists whose designs were chosen and thanks everyone who submitted artwork for year's Street Banner Project.