The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
4:40 a.m. Airport Road, Princeton. Smoke.
9:52 a.m. Burnaby Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:11 a.m. Road 8, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
10:13 a.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
10:31 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:41 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
11:46 a.m. Green Mountain Road, Penticton. Spill.
2:33 p.m. Fairview Place, Penticton. Alarm.
3:45 p.m. Channel Parkway, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:47 p.m. Sandpiper Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:46 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
Wednesday
2:02 a.m. Sage Road, PIB. Medical first response.
4:42 a.m. Secrest Place, Penticton. Medical first response.